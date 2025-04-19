Martin contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in 11 minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Grizzlies.

Martin didn't score in either of Dallas' two games in the Play-In Tournament. The 29-year-old forward was traded from the 76ers to the Mavericks in February. Across Martin's 14 regular-season appearances for Dallas, he averaged 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.6 minutes.