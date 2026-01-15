Martin closed Wednesday's 118-109 loss to the Nuggets with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 23 minutes.

The Mavericks are very thin these days due to injuries, and on Wednesday, both Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Cooper Flagg (ankle) left the game early. Martin hasn't been very involved this season, but he's a proven veteran and could get another chance to step up Thursday against the Jazz if the team is shorthanded once again.