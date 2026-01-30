Martin logged six points (2-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's 123-121 loss to the Hornets.

The scoring comes and goes with Martin, but he's capable of contributing a little bit of everything to the stat sheet without really hurting you in any area. Over the past eight games, Martin has been a top-80 option with averages of 7.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 triples, 1.6 steals and 0.9 swats per contest.