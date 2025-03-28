Martin is probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls with a right hip strain.
Martin recently sat out five consecutive games due to the injury, but he's expected to be available Saturday. Across six outings since landing in Dallas, the veteran swingman has averaged 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.7 steals in 18.8 minutes.
