Martin (hip) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Brooklyn.

Martin had missed five games due to a right hip strain, but he's played in Dallas' last two contests and appears to be on track to play Monday. He is averaging 4.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 17.1 minutes per game across seven outings with the Mavericks this season.

