Martin (hip) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Martin is expected to suit up in his fourth consecutive contest following a five-game absence due to a lingering right hip strain. The 29-year-old forward has averaged 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across 14.7 minutes per game in his last three appearances.
More News
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Likely to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Likely to play against Chicago•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Cleared to return Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Questionable for Thursday•