Martin (undisclosed) participated in half of Dallas' practice Tuesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It's not clear what type of issue Martin is dealing with. The forward is projected to have a minor role on the wing this season. During the 2024-25 regular season, Martin made 14 appearances with averages of 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.6 minutes.