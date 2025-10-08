Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (undisclosed) participated in half of Dallas' practice Tuesday, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It's not clear what type of issue Martin is dealing with. The forward is projected to have a minor role on the wing this season. During the 2024-25 regular season, Martin made 14 appearances with averages of 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 19.6 minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Fails to score in loss•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Will play vs. Memphis•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Playing vs. Los Angeles•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Likely to play against LAC•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Upgraded to available Friday•