Martin (hip) is out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
It was announced Feb. 6 that the Mavericks were optimistic Martin would return to action in 2-to-3 weeks, but the veteran swingman remains out with a strained hip. His next chance to make his team debut comes Sunday against the Pelicans. Naji Marshall and Kessler Edwards should be able to maintain meaningful roles in the meantime.
