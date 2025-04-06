Now Playing

Martin (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers.

Martin was initially listed as probable for this matchup Saturday, so it's not surprising to see him available. It's worth noting that Anthony Davis (groin), Dereck Lively (ankle), P.J. Washington (ankle) and Naji Marshall are available for this contest, so Martin will probably be limited to a bench role, limiting his upside in most fantasy formats considerably.

