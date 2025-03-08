Martin (hip) recorded two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 14 minutes Friday in the Mavericks' 122-111 loss to the Grizzlies.

Before getting the green light to suit up Friday in what was his Dallas debut, Martin hadn't played since Jan. 10, when he made his final appearance as a member of the 76ers before being shut down with a right hip strain. Since he had missed nearly two months of action, Martin was operating under a 15-minute restriction Friday, but he'll likely see his playing time pick up in the games to come while Dallas is shorthanded in the frontcourt. Martin will probably need to move into a 25-plus-minute role before he warrants consideration as a pickup in 12-team leagues.