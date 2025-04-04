Martin (hip) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Martin is expected to suit up in his fifth consecutive contest while he deals with a lingering right hip strain. Over his last four appearances following a five-game absence, the 29-year-old forward has averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 18.0 minutes per contest.
