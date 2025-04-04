Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Martin (hip) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Martin is expected to suit up in his fifth consecutive contest while he deals with a lingering right hip strain. Over his last four appearances following a five-game absence, the 29-year-old forward has averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 18.0 minutes per contest.

More News