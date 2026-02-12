Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Questionable for Thursday
Martin is questionable for Thursday's game versus the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain.
Martin tweaked his ankle during Tuesday's loss to the Suns and is now in danger of missing the Mavericks' final game before the All-Star break. If Martin can't play, Max Christie and Khris Middleton could see an uptick in minutes.
