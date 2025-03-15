Martin is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a left hip strain.
Martin has been playing under a minutes restriction, so the questionable tag suggests a decision on his status will be made closer to tipoff. Martin is averaging 8.4 points, 4.1 boards and 2.2 assists per game this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Still facing minutes restriction•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Limited role continues•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Available Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Iffy against Phoenix•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Plays 14 minutes in debut•
-
Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Set for team debut Friday•