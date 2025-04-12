Martin is questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right hip strain.

Martin logged 21 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Raptors, tallying eight points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. The questionable tag suggests a decision on the status of the former Nevada standout will be made closer to Sunday's 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff, though even if he's available, he should hover around 20 to 25 minutes off the bench, limiting his upside considerably either way.