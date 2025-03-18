Martin (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Martin will miss a second straight game while dealing with a hip issue. The 28-year-old veteran's next opportunity to get back on the floor for the Mavericks will be Friday against the Pistons.
