Martin closed with four points (2-3 FG), one rebound and two steals in 12 minutes during Sunday's 139-129 win over the Raptors.

Martin made his second appearance of the season Sunday and made the most of his limited run. Injuries have derailed his momentum in recent seasons, and he's facing an uphill battle for playing time in Dallas. It helps his case that he can be used all over the floor, but for now, he's someone to simply monitor in deeper formats.