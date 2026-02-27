Martin is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Kings on Thursday, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

P.J. Washington (ankle) was ruled out for Thursday's contest, so Martin will enter the Mavericks' starting lineup for the 11th time this season. Ten of Martin's 11 starts came in an 11-game stretch from mid-January to early February, during which he averaged 7.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 threes and 1.3 steals over 25.4 minutes per game.