Martin (hip) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Martin will be available for Sunday's regular-season finale in Memphis. The veteran forward has averaged 5.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 39.0 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from beyond the arc over the last eight games.
