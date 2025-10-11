Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Won't face Charlotte
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's preseason game against the Hornets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Martin has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and will not be available for this matchup. His next chance to suit up will come against the Jazz on Monday in another preseason contest.
