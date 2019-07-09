Payne pitched in 32 points (9-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during the Mavericks' 105-101 loss to the Kings in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.

Payne saw the most action since his rookie 2015 campaign last season while splitting time with the Bulls and Cavaliers, shooting a career-high 43.0 percent. Perhaps the improved accuracy was a sign of things to come, as Payne has been lights out over his first three summer league games. He came into Monday's contest shooting 50.0 percent, a figure he improved with a 52.9 percent showing against the Kings. Payne should continue seeing plenty of run during remaining games in Las Vegas, providing him with a platform to build plenty of momentum ahead of training camp and preseason.