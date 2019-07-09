Mavericks' Cameron Payne: Continues building case in loss
Payne pitched in 32 points (9-17 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes during the Mavericks' 105-101 loss to the Kings in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.
Payne saw the most action since his rookie 2015 campaign last season while splitting time with the Bulls and Cavaliers, shooting a career-high 43.0 percent. Perhaps the improved accuracy was a sign of things to come, as Payne has been lights out over his first three summer league games. He came into Monday's contest shooting 50.0 percent, a figure he improved with a 52.9 percent showing against the Kings. Payne should continue seeing plenty of run during remaining games in Las Vegas, providing him with a platform to build plenty of momentum ahead of training camp and preseason.
More News
-
Mavericks' Cameron Payne: Solid first impression•
-
Mavericks' Cameron Payne: Joins Mavs for summer league•
-
Cameron Payne: Won't stick with Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Cameron Payne: Does nothing in spot start•
-
Cavaliers' Cameron Payne: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Cavaliers' Cameron Payne: Scores 12 points in loss•
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.