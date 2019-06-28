Payne will play for the Mavericks' summer league squad, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Payne has hopped around the NBA during his four years in the league, playing for three different teams. Despite the short stints and underwhelming play, Dallas is interested to see what he can do in their system during summer league. Last season, he appeared in 40 games between Cleveland and Chicago, averaging 6.3 points, 2.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 17.8 minutes.