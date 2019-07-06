Payne generated 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals across 27 minutes during the Mavericks' 96-92 win over the Nets in a Las Vegas Summer League game Friday.

Payne has achieved journeyman status despite having just four season of NBA service time. The 2015 first-round pick of the Thunder averaged just 17.8 minutes per contest during the 2018-19 season while seeing time with both the Bulls and Cavaliers, his third and fourth professional stops. Shooting has remained an Achilles heel for the 24-year-old, so his 70.0 percent showing from the field Friday was encouraging. Payne will look to continue making his case for a longer look during subsequent games in the desert.