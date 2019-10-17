Mavericks' Chad Brown: Inks Exhibit 10 contract

Brown signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Mavericks on Thursday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Brown will likely end up playing for Dallas' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. The undrafted rookie out of UCF appeared in 33 games for the Knights last season, posting averages of 4.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 block in 17.4 minutes per tilt.