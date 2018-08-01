Mavericks' Chinanu Onuaku: Dealt to Dallas
Onuaku, plus cash, was traded from the Rockets to the Mavericks on Wednesday in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick swap, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The 37th overall pick in 2016, Onuaku has played just 73 NBA minutes, spending most of his time in the G-League with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Last season, he averaged 10.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 blocks across 25.6 minutes per game while shooting 60.2 percent from the field. Onuaku's struggle to find NBA run will probably continue in Dallas, as Mavs already have DeAndre Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwight Powell and Salah Mejri in the fold.
