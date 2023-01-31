Silva agreed Monday with the Mavericks on a 10-day contract, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Silva will provide Dallas with some added depth in the frontcourt while Maxi Kleber (hamstring) is on the mend, but the well-traveled 26-year-old center may not get an immediate look in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation. Over his 26 appearances in the G League this season with the College Park Skyhawks, Silva averaged 14.2 points (on 58.6 percent shooting from the field), 7.6 boards, 2.3 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.5 steals in 22.4 minutes per game.