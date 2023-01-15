Wood (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Wood will take a night to let his sprained right ankle heal before facing off against the Trail Blazers again Sunday. In his stead, Dwight Powell and JaVale McGee will see increased roles.
