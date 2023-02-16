Wood (illness) will suit up for Wednesday's meeting with the Nuggets.

Wood was initially tabbed questionable with a non-COVID illness, but he will give it a go Wednesday. He has seen a diminished workload in his last five appearances after missing eight games with a thumb injury, averaging just 17.6 minutes. Despite the limited minutes, Wood managed to put up 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists across that span and was able to play 23 minutes last time out.