Wood chipped in 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-4 FT) and seven rebounds over 24 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 win over the Clippers.

Wood enjoyed another strong performance as a reserve, scoring in double figures for his second straight contest. He's also been serviceable on the boards of late, averaging 6.6 rebounds over his last five matchups.