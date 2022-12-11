Wood provided 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 144-115 loss to the Bulls.

Wood connected on just two of seven field-goal attempts for seven points in the first half before pouring in another 14 in the third quarter alone on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. He also added five boards in the quarter, giving him nine on the evening for the third time in his last four contests. Wood has now reached the 20-point mark 10 times this season and is shooting 59 percent from the field so far in the month of December.