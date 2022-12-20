Wood supplied 15 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 116-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Wood has jumped into the starting lineup due to the absence of Maxi Kleber (hamstring), and the results have been impressive with back-to-back double-doubles. In fact, the big man has recorded three double-doubles in a row and has also notched at least 15 points in five of his last six appearances. Wood is averaging 19.3 points and 9.2 rebounds per game in December, but his numbers should experience an uptick as long as he remains a starter.