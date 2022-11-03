Wood amassed 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and 10 rebounds across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 win over Utah.

Wood was consistent and efficient en route to his second double-double of the season, as well as his fourth outing with at least 20 points across seven games. By now, only head coach Jason Kidd knows why he's not starting Wood over other options such as JaVale McGee and even Dwight Powell, but he seems to be working admirably off the bench and is making the most of his minutes. Through seven contests, the former Pistons and Rockets big man is averaging 17.3 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 58.9 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from three-point range. Furthermore, he's doing all this without reaching the 30-minute mark in any of his appearances.