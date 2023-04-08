Bullock is not on the injury report for the season finale Sunday against the Spurs.

The Mavericks will rest several starters for the season finale, but Wood won't be one of them, and it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up operating as one of the focal points on offense in a game the team has nothing to play for. Wood is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game since the beginning of March.