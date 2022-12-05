Wood (illness) is available Monday against Phoenix.
Wood was unavailable Saturday against New York due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll be back in action two days later. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 17.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per game.
