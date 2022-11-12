Wood (knee) will be active for Saturday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Wood missed the team's last two contests due to a left knee sprain but will make his return Saturday. His availability will likely spell fewer opportunities for Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell.
