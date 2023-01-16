Wood (ankle) is available Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
Wood sat out the first half of the Mavericks' back-to-back set against Portland on Saturday, but he'll be available a day later. He's posted double-doubles in three of his last five appearances and has averaged 20.6 points and 10.2 rebounds in 35.0 minutes per game during that time.
