Wood ended Wednesday's 125-112 loss to Boston with 26 points (10-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes.

Wood was held to five points over 17 minutes in his last matchup Sunday against the Nuggets, but he put together an outstanding night Wednesday. He notched his third double-double of the 2022-23 campaign and also tied his best mark of the season with 12 rebounds.