Wood (illness) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Suns.
Wood missed Saturday's win over the Knicks due to a non-COVID illness, but he'll have a chance to return to game action Monday. However, if he remains sidelined, JaVale McGee, Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans would be candidates for increased roles again.
