Wood (ankle) registered 23 points (8-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes during Sunday's 140-123 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After sitting out Saturday's loss to Portland with a right ankle sprain, Wood checked back into the lineup for the second half of the back-to-back set without any limitations. Wood took home his 10th double-double of the season in the blowout loss, but some rough shooting from three-point range and limited production in the defensive categories made his line less valuable in eight- and nine-category leagues. On the whole, Wood has still been an excellent performer since moving into the starting five Dec. 17. While starting in each of his last 15 appearances, Wood is averaging 20.2 points, 9.4 boards, 2.4 blocks, 2.2 three-pointers, 2.1 assists and 0.6 steals while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 81.2 percent from the charity stripe.