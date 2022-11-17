Wood contributed 26 points (9-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 loss to the Rockets.

The Mavericks were shorthanded in the frontcourt Wednesday with Maxi Kleber (back) and JaVale McGee (neck) sidelined, and Wood played a season-high 31 minutes off the bench. He posted his highest scoring total of the season and came within two rebounds of a double-double. Over his three appearances since returning from a two-game absence, he's averaged 20.0 points and 6.7 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game.