Wood (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Portland.
Wood was held out of Saturday's loss to Portland with a right ankle sprain and is in danger of missing a second straight contest. If Wood is sidelined again, Dwight Powell and JaVale McGee would be candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Absent Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Nabs questionable tag•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Huge line in double-overtime win•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Impresses against OKC•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Drops 28 points in 24 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Grabs seventh double-double•