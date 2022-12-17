Wood contributed 32 points (11-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks over 30 minutes during Friday's 130-110 win over Portland.

Wood had a solid statline in Friday's win, notching his first double-double in 11 games. His 32 points marked a new season high, and his eight made free throws was the most since the second game of the season. The veteran forward also contributed defensively by adding two blocks, which is a category he doesn't typically produce in. Wood's season has been a bit up and down, but games like this show that his fantasy ceiling is still quite high.