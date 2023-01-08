Wood closed with 28 points (9-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 24 minutes during Saturday's 127-117 victory over New Orleans.

Wood was fantastic in the victory, scoring at least 20 points for the fifth time in his past seven games. After a rocky start to his Mavericks career, Wood has been balling out of late, putting up top-25 value over the past month. While his recent production may be unsustainable, there is every chance he ends the season as a top 50 player, assuming he can remain focused moving forward.