Wood closed with 25 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-125 win over the Spurs.

Wood was efficient once again as a starter and reached the 20-point mark for the third time over his last four appearances. The big man has started eight games in a row and is averaging 19.5 points with 8.4 boards per contest in that stretch. He's firmly entrenched as Dallas' second-best offensive threat behind Luka Doncic.