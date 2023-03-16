Wood (foot) finished Wednesday's 137-128 overtime win over the Spurs with 28 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block across 28 minutes.

Wood returned from a one-game absence due to a foot injury and took on a central role offensively for Dallas, though it comes with the caveat that Dallas was without both Kyrie Irving (foot) and Luka Doncic (thigh) for the third contest in a row. Irving suggested that his foot injury is worse than he initially anticipated, and while he could be trending toward another absence Friday against the Lakers, the Mavericks may have Doncic available for that contest. If that's the case, Wood likely wouldn't come close to reaching the team-high 39.9 percent usage rate he handled Wednesday, but he should still see enough playing time and touches to bring value in the points, rebounds and field-goal percentage categories. Wood will be a less palatable option once Dallas has both of its two star guards back in the fold.