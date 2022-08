Wood is expected to come off the bench to begin the 2022-23 season, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

Wood was traded from the Rockets to the Mavericks in mid-June after starting in 67 of his 68 appearances with Houston last year. He had a well-rounded season for the Rockets with 17.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.8 minutes per game but will likely need to carve out a role off the bench early in his time with his new team.