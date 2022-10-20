Wood ended with 25 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-10 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 107-105 loss to the Suns.

The addition of Wood was predicted to be a positive step for Dallas, snd he made good on the investment Wednesday night with a great performance off the bench. With nights like these, JaVale McGee's role as a starter will likely be short-lived. McGee was only on the floor for 12 minutes and scored only three points. Wood seems destined to take over the reins at the five.