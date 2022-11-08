Wood logged six points (3-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 96-94 win over Brooklyn.

Wood failed to score in double figures for just the second time during the campaign and committed a season-high four turnovers. Across his first nine appearances with Dallas, Wood is averaging 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. The talented big man will look to get back on track against the Magic on Wednesday.