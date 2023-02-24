Wood had 16 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22 minutes during Thursday's 142-116 victory over the Spurs.

Wood's offensive aggressiveness paid off and earned him nine trips to the free-throw line, his fifth most this season. He took advantage of those opportunities and extended his double-digit scoring streak to five games. During that stretch, the talented big man is averaging 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 19.4 minutes per game. Wood's production has dropped a bit since moving to a bench role, but he still provides solid all-around production and remains a solid fantasy option during the stretch run.