Wood will start Saturday's game against the Bulls.

With Luka Doncic (quadriceps), Maxi Kleber (foot) and Josh Green (elbow) sidelined, coach Jason Kidd will give Wood his first start of the season. In four games this season where the big man has seen 30-plus minutes, he's averaged 24.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.