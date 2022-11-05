Wood produced 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 111-110 victory over the Raptors.

Wood has logged approximately 24 minutes in four of his last five contests. Despite a mid-sized role, his status as a productive sixth-man is cemented more each day. Wood has averaged 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists across eight games this season.